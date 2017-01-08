Performing Arts Center to present New York Philharmonic concertmaster Frank Huang
Violinist Frank Huang, concertmaster of the New York Philharmonic, plays Wednesday at the University of Georgia Ramsey Concert Hall. Courtesy UGA The UGA Performing Arts Center will present violinist Frank Huang, concertmaster of the New York Philharmonic, Wednesday at 8 p.m. in Ramsey Concert Hall.
