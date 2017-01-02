North Grove shooting victim dies to become first Athens homicide victim in 2017
Clinton Tyrell Patterson was shot outside his northside home two weeks ago, but when he died in the hospital on New Year's Day he became the first Athens homicide victim of 2017. Athens-Clarke County police said they believe the motive for the Dec. 21 shooting of the 34-year-old victim was robbery.
