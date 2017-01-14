New parade and music festival follow Athens MLK Day of Service
Safwan Bhuiyan, a member of the Young Urban Farmers program, works at the West Broad Market Garden during the MLK Day of Service on Monday, Jan. 18, 2016, in Athens, Ga. Volunteers from Piedmont College Zach Churchill, left, and CJ Bartunek, second from right, work at the West Broad Market Garden during the MLK Day of Service on Monday, Jan. 18, 2016, in Athens, Ga.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.
Add your comments below
Athens Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Llama Runs Free on Roads Near Athens, Georgia
|Jan 5
|L Mike
|7
|New act Laughlin brings male-female harmony duo...
|Dec 27
|Will Dockery
|5
|False Statements on Sandy Hook and CIA Hacking ...
|Dec '16
|wjabbe
|3
|Ghanaian doctor honoured in the US
|Dec '16
|Andrew
|1
|Comment to Dan Everett on Flagpole article on g...
|Nov '16
|wjabbe
|2
|Armed man in custody after 6-hour manhunt
|Nov '16
|openmind693
|1
|Dos any one know where kara mo
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|1
Find what you want!
Search Athens Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC