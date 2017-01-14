New parade and music festival follow Athens MLK Day of Service

Safwan Bhuiyan, a member of the Young Urban Farmers program, works at the West Broad Market Garden during the MLK Day of Service on Monday, Jan. 18, 2016, in Athens, Ga. Volunteers from Piedmont College Zach Churchill, left, and CJ Bartunek, second from right, work at the West Broad Market Garden during the MLK Day of Service on Monday, Jan. 18, 2016, in Athens, Ga.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.