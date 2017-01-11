Murder warrants obtained for two suspects in fatal shooting of Athens man
Athens-Clarke County police obtained murder warrants for two suspects in the fatal shooting of a man last month outside of his home at North Grove Apartments on Old Hull Road. Clinton Tyrell Patterson, 34, was shot Dec. 21 in an apparent robbery attempt, and he died in the hospital nearly two weeks later, on New Year's Day.
