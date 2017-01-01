Murder charge dropped against former UGA student in death of fellow student

For two years an Athens attorney argued that his client was not criminally responsible for the murder of his friend and fellow University of Georgia student Min Seok Cho. The attorney appeared to have finally swayed prosecutors because the case against 22-year-old Lucas Amsler Raposo last week was presented to a grand jury for a second time, with the panel returning a new indictment that did not include a murder charge..

