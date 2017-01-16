More than 600 volunteer at Athens MLK Day of Service
Zeleria Jackson, Selyna Gant, and Molly Simon remove weeds while volunteering at Clarke Middle School during the Martin Luther King Day of Service in Athens, Ga., Monday January, 16, 2017. This is the fifteenth year Athens Clarke County has hosted the day of service.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Athens Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Llama Runs Free on Roads Near Athens, Georgia
|Jan 5
|L Mike
|7
|New act Laughlin brings male-female harmony duo...
|Dec 27
|Will Dockery
|5
|False Statements on Sandy Hook and CIA Hacking ...
|Dec '16
|wjabbe
|3
|Ghanaian doctor honoured in the US
|Dec '16
|Andrew
|1
|Comment to Dan Everett on Flagpole article on g...
|Nov '16
|wjabbe
|2
|Armed man in custody after 6-hour manhunt
|Nov '16
|openmind693
|1
|Dos any one know where kara mo
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|1
Find what you want!
Search Athens Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC