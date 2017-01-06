Mayor signs proclamation, will appear in King holiday parade
Mokah Johnson, left, of the athens Anti-Discrimination Movement, speaks with Athens-Clarke County Mayor Nancy Denson about the upcoming Martin Luther King Holiday Parade. Johnson and her husband, Knowa, right, visited the mayor Friday for the signing of a proclamation acknowledging and praising the upcoming parade, slated for Jan. 16. Mokah Johnson and her husband, Knowa, pose with Athens-Clarke County Mayor Nancy Denson and a copy of the mayorla proclamation praising the upcoming inaugural Dr. Martin Luther king, Jr., holiday parade in downtown Athens.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.
Add your comments below
Athens Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Llama Runs Free on Roads Near Athens, Georgia
|Thu
|L Mike
|7
|New act Laughlin brings male-female harmony duo...
|Dec 27
|Will Dockery
|5
|False Statements on Sandy Hook and CIA Hacking ...
|Dec 15
|wjabbe
|3
|Ghanaian doctor honoured in the US
|Dec '16
|Andrew
|1
|Comment to Dan Everett on Flagpole article on g...
|Nov '16
|wjabbe
|2
|Armed man in custody after 6-hour manhunt
|Nov '16
|openmind693
|1
|Dos any one know where kara mo
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|1
Find what you want!
Search Athens Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC