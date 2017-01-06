Mayor signs proclamation, will appear...

Mayor signs proclamation, will appear in King holiday parade

17 hrs ago

Mokah Johnson, left, of the athens Anti-Discrimination Movement, speaks with Athens-Clarke County Mayor Nancy Denson about the upcoming Martin Luther King Holiday Parade. Johnson and her husband, Knowa, right, visited the mayor Friday for the signing of a proclamation acknowledging and praising the upcoming parade, slated for Jan. 16. Mokah Johnson and her husband, Knowa, pose with Athens-Clarke County Mayor Nancy Denson and a copy of the mayorla proclamation praising the upcoming inaugural Dr. Martin Luther king, Jr., holiday parade in downtown Athens.

