Llama on the loose on Georgia highway
A Georgia college town isn't the natural setting for a llama, so motorists might have thought they were hallucinating when the wooly creature on the loose caught their eye. Hannah Martin and her boyfriend, Matt Bridgers, had stopped in traffic Wednesday when they saw the llama casually wandering along Epps Bridge Parkway, a busy thoroughfare outside Athens, Georgia.
