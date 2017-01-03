Little Country Giants to perform at H...

Little Country Giants to perform at HAC on Saturday, Jan. 14

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Rome News

Little Country Giants, fronted by husband and wife songwriting duo, Cameron Federal and Russell Cook, will perform at the Harris Arts Center on Saturday, January 14, at 7 p.m. The concert is sponsored by First Bank of Calhoun.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Rome News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Athens Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Llama Runs Free on Roads Near Athens, Georgia Thu L Mike 7
News New act Laughlin brings male-female harmony duo... Dec 27 Will Dockery 5
False Statements on Sandy Hook and CIA Hacking ... Dec 15 wjabbe 3
News Ghanaian doctor honoured in the US Dec '16 Andrew 1
Comment to Dan Everett on Flagpole article on g... Nov '16 wjabbe 2
Armed man in custody after 6-hour manhunt Nov '16 openmind693 1
Dos any one know where kara mo Nov '16 Anonymous 1
See all Athens Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Athens Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Clarke County was issued at January 06 at 1:35PM EST

Athens Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Athens Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Gunman
  5. Wikileaks
 

Athens, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,066 • Total comments across all topics: 277,664,391

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC