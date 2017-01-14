Leukemia/lymphoma information session set

Athens-based University Cancer & Blood Center joins the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society of Georgia in hosting "A Community Conversation: Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia/Small Cell Lymphoma," from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, at UGA Center for Continuing Education. The event's featured speaker is University Cancer & Blood Center's Frederick Flynt, MD.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.