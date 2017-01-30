Israeli deputy consul general speaks in Athens

Israel's deputy consul general to the southeastern United States did not comment in detail on Israel's assessment of the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump during an appearance in Athens on Monday, but noted repeatedly that the two countries are, and have been, "very good friends." "Our prime minister is willing and happy to work with the new administration," Anat Fisher Tsin, deputy consul in the Atlanta-based Consulate General of Israel to the Southeast, said in noontime remarks to the Classic City Rotary Club, where she was Monday's luncheon speaker.

