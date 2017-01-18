Insurance agent from Athens charged with fraud; surrenders license
Former insurance agent Christopher Lowell Jackson, 39, of Athens, was arrested earlier this month on warrants charging him with five counts of insurance fraud and three counts of forgery, according to the Georgia Department of Insurance. "Insurance fraud ultimately hurts the Georgia consumer, who ends up paying higher premiums to cover losses," Insurance Commissioner Ralph Hudgens said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.
Add your comments below
Athens Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Llama Runs Free on Roads Near Athens, Georgia
|Jan 5
|L Mike
|7
|New act Laughlin brings male-female harmony duo...
|Dec 27
|Will Dockery
|5
|False Statements on Sandy Hook and CIA Hacking ...
|Dec '16
|wjabbe
|3
|Ghanaian doctor honoured in the US
|Dec '16
|Andrew
|1
|Comment to Dan Everett on Flagpole article on g...
|Nov '16
|wjabbe
|2
|Armed man in custody after 6-hour manhunt
|Nov '16
|openmind693
|1
|Dos any one know where kara mo
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|1
Find what you want!
Search Athens Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC