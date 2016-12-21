In her memory: Family collects funds ...

In her memory: Family collects funds for memorial dog park

46 min ago Read more: Norwalk Citizen News

Her aunt, Deborah Kelly , recalled how Ashley loved her dog Max, and how she volunteered her time at animal shelters wherever she went. Now, almost four months after Ashley was killed by an impaired driver while riding her bike down a street in Athens, Georgia, her family is raising money to help memorialize her in a beautification project at the Washington County/ Johnson City Animal Shelter .

