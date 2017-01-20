Hundreds in Athens protest Trump inauguration
Members of the Athens community joined together at the University of Georgia Arch on Friday evening to thank President Obama for his service. Pat Peterson, left, and Marilyn Williams, right, were among the couple of hundred people who joined together at the University of Georgia Arch to thank President Obama for his service to the country as he left office on Friday.
