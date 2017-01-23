Hissing Fauna, Are You The Destroyer?...

Hissing Fauna, Are You The Destroyer? Turns 10

Kevin Barnes spent the winter on the verge of a total breakdown while living in Norway. He says as much on " A Sentence Of Sorts In Kongsvinger ," the jubilant sixth track on Hissing Fauna, Are You The Destroyer? Released a decade ago today and a decade into of Montreal's career, the album stands as this project's high water mark.

