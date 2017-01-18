Hillary-Supporting Rapper Wipes His Butt With Trump Jersey On Stage [VIDEO]
Rapper Waka Flocka Flame used a fan's Donald Trump jersey to wipe his rear end on stage during a concert in Athens, Georgia this week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Caller.
Comments
Add your comments below
Athens Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Marc Lofton
|4 hr
|Missouri citizen
|1
|Llama Runs Free on Roads Near Athens, Georgia
|Jan 5
|L Mike
|7
|New act Laughlin brings male-female harmony duo...
|Dec 27
|Will Dockery
|5
|False Statements on Sandy Hook and CIA Hacking ...
|Dec '16
|wjabbe
|3
|Ghanaian doctor honoured in the US
|Dec '16
|Andrew
|1
|Comment to Dan Everett on Flagpole article on g...
|Nov '16
|wjabbe
|2
|Armed man in custody after 6-hour manhunt
|Nov '16
|openmind693
|1
Find what you want!
Search Athens Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC