Hanna Holley crowned Miss University of Georgia 2017
Hanna Holley was named Miss UGA 2017. Pictured from left are Kelly Donoghue , Karson Pennington , Nia Hampton , Alexa Gilomen , and Kaylee Ewing , and Brooke Carter Hanna Holley, a third-year public relations student from Dublin was crowned Miss University of Georgia 2017 at the annual scholarship pageant held last weekend in the UGA Fine Arts Auditorium.
