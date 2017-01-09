Gunman forces woman into closet while looting house in north Athens
A 50-year-old woman reportedly was forced into a closet at gunpoint Saturday night during a home invasion of her house in northern Athens. A lone masked gunman forced his way into the home on Burgundy Court at about 9:30 p.m., demanding to know where "the money" and her son were, according to Athens-Clarke County police.
