GPCA inducts Joe Thomas into Hall of Fame

Joe Thomas, Chairman of the Board of Atlanta-based Arrow Exterminators , was inducted into the Georgia Pest Control Association's Hall of Fame at its annual Winter Conference in Athens, Ga., Jan. 11. Thomas, a second-generation pest management professional , is also a member of PMP's Hall of Fame, Class of 2009 . "Joe has always believed in giving back to the industry," says Tim Pollard, senior executive vice president and COO of Arrow Exterminators.

