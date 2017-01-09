Governor taps Athens lawyer to head judicial watchdog agency
In an executive order dated last Thursday, Gov. Nathan Deal named Athens attorney Ed Tolley chairman of the Judicial Qualifications Commission. Companion legislation passed last year gave the governor the authority to appoint a member of the state bar to serve as chairman.
