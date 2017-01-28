Georgia United Credit Union, UGA team up to offer free assistance with tax returns through April
Georgia United Credit Union is partnering with the IRS and the University of Georgia's College of Family and Consumer Sciences to provide a volunteer tax income assistance program for Athens. The program will provide free tax return assistance to people with low to moderate income who do not have depreciable property, business losses or extensive stock transactions.
