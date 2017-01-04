Georgia Square location on Macy's list of stores slated for closure
Macy's says it is eliminating more than 10,000 jobs and plans to move forward with 68 store closures, including its Georgia Square location in Athens, after a disappointing holiday shopping season. The department store chain also lowered its full-year earnings forecast.
