Georgia Square location on Macy's list of stores slated for closure

12 hrs ago Read more: Athens Banner-Herald

Macy's says it is eliminating more than 10,000 jobs and plans to move forward with 68 store closures, including its Georgia Square location in Athens, after a disappointing holiday shopping season. The department store chain also lowered its full-year earnings forecast.

