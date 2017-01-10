Former UGA student pleads guilty to causing $30K in damage at...
A former University of Georgia student recently pleaded guilty to all felony charges in an indictment accusing him of damaging a dozen vehicles belonging to fellow students in the parking garage of a downtown Athens luxury apartment building. In exchange for pleading guilty to 11 counts of second-degree criminal damage, Brandyn Matthew Clark was accepted into the Western Judicial Circuit District Attorney's Pretrial Diversion in which Clark will be supervised by a probation officer, perform community service, and must refrain from consuming alcohol.
