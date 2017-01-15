Find out what makes SPARC more than just a gym
SPARC is more than a rehabilitation center it is also a sports performance gym open to the public. You can join SPARC to gain strength, prevent injury, and move with confidence in 2017! In conjunction with the physicians of the Athens Orthopedic Clinic, SPARC aims to maximize the quality of life and performance for the people and athletes of the greater Athens community through physical activity.
