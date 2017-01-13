Fake cocaine dispute spurs arrest of ...

Fake cocaine dispute spurs arrest of two outside Athens strip club

Two people were arrested outside of Toppers International Showbar early Thursday after they reportedly fought over an alleged attempted sale of fake cocaine, Athens-Clarke County police said. Police said they initially responded to a report of an injured person outside of the strip club, but upon seeing someone passed out on the sidewalk, a club bouncer told police they needed to check out something going on around the corner, according to police.

