Elberton woman killed in Athens single-car collision

A woman was killed in a single-vehicle accident Friday evening on Hull Road in northwest Athens-Clarke County, according to information released Monday by the Athens-Clarke County Police Department. Sharde Tarnisha Smith, 30, of Elberton, was driving a passenger car west on Hull Road at about 6:40 p.m. when the vehicle crossed over the median and both eastbound lanes prior to launching up an embankment and into a tree, according to a police news release.

