DUI-charged Athens man crashes into ditch, rupturing water line

Stavros Nikolaos Tsakos, 26, of Barber Street was charged with drunken driving Friday night after he crashed his car into a ditch in front of Cedar Shoals High School on Cedar Shoals Drive, Athens-Clarke County police said. In addition to taking down a traffic sign when flipping over, the vehicle also ruptured a water line upon striking a fire hydrant, according to police, who said a school fence was also damaged.

