Deep State - "No Idea"
"We're giving away ourselves," Taylor Chmura continually bemoans towards the end of "No Idea," the powerful new anthem from Athens, GA rockers Deep State. The band is set to release its debut full-length, Thought Garden , this April, and "No Idea" is the album's thundering lead single.
