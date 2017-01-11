Consultant recommends developing strategy for conserving Athens' public art

A proposed public art master plan for Athens-Clarke County sets a number of longer-term goals and strategies for the community, but one of the first things that should be done is developing a conservation strategy for the public artworks already in place, a consultant told county commissioners at their non-voting work session earlier this week. Athens has "a huge inventory of hundreds of artworks" consultant Todd Bressi told commissioners Tuesday, and a strategy for ensuring those works remain in place and are kept in good repair should be a top priority.

