Charles Pearson Sr.
Charles David Pearson, Sr., 68, South Jackson Community, entered into rest Thursday, January 12, 2017. Mr. Pearson was born in Athens, the son of the late Robert D. and Thelma Louise Roberts Pearson and was retired from Bi-Lo Grocery Stores.
