Cash reward offered in search for accused Athens killer
Athens-Clarke County police Monday said a cash reward is being offered for information that helps lead to the capture of a local murder suspect. Clinton Tyrell Patterson, 34, was shot Dec. 21 in an apparent robbery attempt outside his home at North Grove apartments.
