Bryant Harrell named Greatmats Instructor of the Year
A lifetime of dedication to martial arts and helping others led Clearwater grandmaster Bryant Harrell to the title of 2016 Greatmats National Martial Arts Instructor of the Year. In October, Harrell was nominated by numerous community members for the award, which honors instructors for making a positive impact on their community and the lives of their students.
