Bill filed in Georgia House would limit role universities could play in investigating crimes
University System of Georgia officials are monitoring a state legislative proposal that would limit the role universities and colleges can play in investigating alleged campus rapes and disciplining alleged rapists. House Bill 51, sponsored by Rep. Earl Ehrhart, R-Powder Springs and three other Republican lawmakers, including Rep. Regina Quick, R-Athens, would require any official or employee of a postsecondary institution who receives information that a felony has occurred on campus, or was perpetrated by or against a student, to report the alleged incident to the appropriate local law enforcement agency, including campus police, or to the local district attorney.
