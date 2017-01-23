Bill filed in Georgia House would lim...

Bill filed in Georgia House would limit role universities could play in investigating crimes

2 hrs ago Read more: Athens Banner-Herald

University System of Georgia officials are monitoring a state legislative proposal that would limit the role universities and colleges can play in investigating alleged campus rapes and disciplining alleged rapists. House Bill 51, sponsored by Rep. Earl Ehrhart, R-Powder Springs and three other Republican lawmakers, including Rep. Regina Quick, R-Athens, would require any official or employee of a postsecondary institution who receives information that a felony has occurred on campus, or was perpetrated by or against a student, to report the alleged incident to the appropriate local law enforcement agency, including campus police, or to the local district attorney.

