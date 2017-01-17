Be the Match campaigning Wednesday in downtown Athens
Be the Match, a bone marrow registry, is asking for volunteers to join the list of people committed to donating bone marrow if they match someone in need. Courtesy Be the Match The business or organization to get the most people to join the Be the Match Registry at a Wednesday event wins a $200 tab at The Place restaurant.
