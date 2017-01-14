Author, panel present crash course on activism to Athens audience

Mokah Jasmine Johnson, leader of the Athens Anti-Discrimination Movement, speaks with former Seattle City Council member Nick Licata, author of "Becoming a Citizen Activist: Stories, Strategies & Advice for Changing Our World," before the Building a Better Athens forum on community activism at Cine in downtown Athens on Friday. Audience members listen as Nick Licata, author of "Becoming a Citizen Activist: Stories, Strategies & Advice for Changing Our World," speaks about his experience in government and being an activist during the Building a Better Athens forum on community activism at Cine in downtown Athens on Friday night.

