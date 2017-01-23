Attempted scam made against Athens man trying to find his dog
An Athens man reported Friday that someone tried try to scam him after answering his missing dog poster, according to an Athens-Clarke County police incident report. The man said someone tried to scam him out of $300.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Athens Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Marc Lofton
|Mon
|Police
|5
|Llama Runs Free on Roads Near Athens, Georgia
|Jan 5
|L Mike
|7
|New act Laughlin brings male-female harmony duo...
|Dec 27
|Will Dockery
|5
|False Statements on Sandy Hook and CIA Hacking ...
|Dec '16
|wjabbe
|3
|Ghanaian doctor honoured in the US
|Dec '16
|Andrew
|1
|Comment to Dan Everett on Flagpole article on g...
|Nov '16
|wjabbe
|2
|Armed man in custody after 6-hour manhunt
|Nov '16
|openmind693
|1
Find what you want!
Search Athens Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC