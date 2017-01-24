AthFest Educates awards nearly $10K in grants

AthFest Educates announced its grant recipients, with $9,976 total grants going to educators and youth development specialists to provide high-quality music and arts education for Athens area youth in grades K-8. Of the money, $3,918 was awarded for music and arts programs and experiences and $6,058 for instruments and equipment, bringing the total to date that AthFest Educates has donated to local teachers and educators to more than $290,000.

