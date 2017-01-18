Athens woman chases car after wreck

A Chateau Terrace woman was injured Saturday afternoon when her car was struck from behind by another car while she was stopped for a red traffic light on Atlanta Highway at Huntington Road, Athens-Clarke County police said. The woman chased after the other car, a 2009 Ford Taurus, following it to Cleveland Road, where she was able to get a tag number prior to losing sight of the vehicle, police said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.