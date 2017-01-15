Athens woman, charged with DUI, bolts from hospital for toxicology testing
Claudia McKale Harrison, 20 of International Drive was arrested for drunken driving early Thursday and later fled from the hospital she was taken in order to have blood drawn or toxicology testing, Athens-Clarke County police said. An officer was monitoring College Station Road for speeding motorists shortly after midnight when he stopped Harrison's car for traveling 55 mph in a 35-mph speed zone, according to police.
