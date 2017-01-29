Athens Rotary Club's Polar Bear Plungefest to benefit Athens area youth
Will Hodges, left, president of the Rotary Club of Athens, listens as Tripp "Beary" Bridges promotes the Athens Rotary Polar Bear Plungefest scheduled Feb. 11 at Lake Chapman in Sandy Creek Park. For the sixth year in a row, members of the Athens Rotary Club will take the plunge Feb. 11 at 11 a.m. in the frigid waters of Lake Chapman at Sandy Creek Park, this year to benefit two youth programs in the area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.
Add your comments below
Athens Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Marc Lofton
|Jan 23
|Police
|5
|Llama Runs Free on Roads Near Athens, Georgia
|Jan 5
|L Mike
|7
|New act Laughlin brings male-female harmony duo...
|Dec '16
|Will Dockery
|3
|False Statements on Sandy Hook and CIA Hacking ...
|Dec '16
|wjabbe
|3
|Ghanaian doctor honoured in the US
|Dec '16
|Andrew
|1
|Comment to Dan Everett on Flagpole article on g...
|Nov '16
|wjabbe
|2
|Armed man in custody after 6-hour manhunt
|Nov '16
|openmind693
|1
Find what you want!
Search Athens Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC