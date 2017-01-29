Athens Rotary Club's Polar Bear Plungefest to benefit Athens area youth

Will Hodges, left, president of the Rotary Club of Athens, listens as Tripp "Beary" Bridges promotes the Athens Rotary Polar Bear Plungefest scheduled Feb. 11 at Lake Chapman in Sandy Creek Park. For the sixth year in a row, members of the Athens Rotary Club will take the plunge Feb. 11 at 11 a.m. in the frigid waters of Lake Chapman at Sandy Creek Park, this year to benefit two youth programs in the area.

