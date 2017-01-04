Athens - Piggly Wiggly bacon thief' may be headed back to prison

A frequent Athens shoplifter once known as the Piggly Wiggly bacon thief may be going back to prison because she stole a water faucet from a local home improvement center a few months ago. Lonneshia Shafaye Appling was well known in law enforcement circles for her penchant for shopping at stores without paying, but she earned public notoriety May 2013 when, at the former Piggly Wiggly supermarket on Lexington Road, she was caught trying to steal beer, five packs of cheese, five packs of bacon and two packs of chicken wings.

