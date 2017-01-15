Athens native Eric Zimdars - Peace Corps volunteer - helped village get new well
Cedar Shoals High School graduate Eric Zimdars helped a community in Paraguay when they needed a deeper well. This plants will grow into holly trees whose leaves provide the raw material to make the popular South American drink yerba mate.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Athens Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Llama Runs Free on Roads Near Athens, Georgia
|Jan 5
|L Mike
|7
|New act Laughlin brings male-female harmony duo...
|Dec 27
|Will Dockery
|5
|False Statements on Sandy Hook and CIA Hacking ...
|Dec '16
|wjabbe
|3
|Ghanaian doctor honoured in the US
|Dec '16
|Andrew
|1
|Comment to Dan Everett on Flagpole article on g...
|Nov '16
|wjabbe
|2
|Armed man in custody after 6-hour manhunt
|Nov '16
|openmind693
|1
|Dos any one know where kara mo
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|1
Find what you want!
Search Athens Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC