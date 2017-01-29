Athens man, with no license in car with beer and brandy, faces DUI, obstruction charges
Stanley Jonathan Scott, 54, of Park Ridge Drive was arrested on multiple charges Thursday night after a police officer stopped his pickup truck for running a red light and then he fled on foot from his vehicle, Athens-Clarke County police said. The red light infraction occurred at Winterville and Spring Valley roads, and Scott ignored an officer's attempts to pull the truck over until he pulled into a driveway on North Peter Street where he got out and ran, according to police.
