Athens man wanted on federal indictment, two others arrested with drugs and guns in vehicle
When an Athens man who was wanted on federal drug and firearms charges was arrested this week he was in possession of more drugs and a gun, according to an Athens-Clarke County police report obtained Friday by the Athens Banner-Herald. Frank Jacolby "Nitty" Farrell, 26, was indicted Dec. 14 in U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Georgia for possession of marijuana and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to federal court records.
