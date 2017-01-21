Athens man robbed at gunpoint Saturday
Athens-Clarke police are attempting to find a man who allegedly robbed another man walking to work Saturday morning along Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway. The victim told police the man, who had a ragged appearance and appeared to be homeless, approached him in an area between North Avenue and College Avenue, pulled out a revolver and demanded his backpack, wallet and shoes.
Athens Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Marc Lofton
|Fri
|Missouri citizen
|1
|Llama Runs Free on Roads Near Athens, Georgia
|Jan 5
|L Mike
|7
|New act Laughlin brings male-female harmony duo...
|Dec 27
|Will Dockery
|5
|False Statements on Sandy Hook and CIA Hacking ...
|Dec '16
|wjabbe
|3
|Ghanaian doctor honoured in the US
|Dec '16
|Andrew
|1
|Comment to Dan Everett on Flagpole article on g...
|Nov '16
|wjabbe
|2
|Armed man in custody after 6-hour manhunt
|Nov '16
|openmind693
|1
