Athens man indicted for shooting neighbor's dog and beating it with baseball bat

A Clarke County grand jury this week indicted an Athens man who shot his neighbor's dog and then tried beating it to death with a baseball bat because the animal's barking annoyed him. For the Nov. 18 attack on his neighbor's pet, 42-year-old Joshua Gregory Allen was charged with three counts of aggravated cruelty to animals and one count of criminal trespass, according to the indictment filed Tuesday in Clarke County Superior Court.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.