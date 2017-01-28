Athens man found with crack in pocket

Michael Leverne Sheats, 53, of Bowles Drive, was arrested early Friday when he was found with crack cocaine in his pocket, Athens-Clarke County police said. Police said they stopped Sheats for questioning when they found him walking in a high-crime area on Paris Street, and after he consented to be searched, a piece of crack he claimed he thought was wax was found in his pants pocket.

