Athens man described as - all over the road' charged with DUI
Courtney Takarkius Smith, 34, of Baxter Drive, was arrested on a drunken-driving charge early Sunday after another motorist called 911 to report that Smith's car was "all over the road" while traveling on West Broad Street, Athens-Clarke County police said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Athens Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Marc Lofton
|Jan 23
|Police
|5
|Llama Runs Free on Roads Near Athens, Georgia
|Jan 5
|L Mike
|7
|New act Laughlin brings male-female harmony duo...
|Dec '16
|Will Dockery
|3
|False Statements on Sandy Hook and CIA Hacking ...
|Dec '16
|wjabbe
|3
|Ghanaian doctor honoured in the US
|Dec '16
|Andrew
|1
|Comment to Dan Everett on Flagpole article on g...
|Nov '16
|wjabbe
|2
|Armed man in custody after 6-hour manhunt
|Nov '16
|openmind693
|1
Find what you want!
Search Athens Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC