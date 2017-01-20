Athens man charged with disorderly conduct

Boluji Oluwaywn Ojolola, 20, of Macon Highway was arrested early on the morning of Jan. 14 after he and some others allegedly caused a disturbance at Eddie's Calzones on East Clayton Street in downtown Athens, Athens-Clarke County police said. Ojolola and his alleged accomplices reportedly had jumped some employees at the restaurant, but Ojolola was the only one who was caught after employees came to the aid of their fellow workers, using serving trays and spatulas to fight of the attackers, according to police.

