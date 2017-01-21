Athens man charged in store robbery

Caleb Nathaniel Smith, 18, of Rumson Road was arrested Tuesday in connection with a robbery that occurred a day earlier at Golden Pantry at 2290 Barnett Shoals Road, Athens-Clarke County police said. According to police, the robbery occurred about 12:45 a.m. Monday when a white male wearing a white burlap or canvas sack over his head demanded a specific amount of cash, which police did not disclose.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.